At least 13 members of a religious sect in HCMC tested positive for Covid-19

At least 13 members of a religious sect in HCMC’s Go Vap District, including a chef at five-star Sheraton Saigon Hotel, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another 24 cases were added to the local infection tally of Vietnam on Thursday morning, raising the domestic count of the ongoing wave to 3,052 in a month.

The first three members were found infected with the virus after seeking health checks with respiratory conditions at Gia Dinh Hospital in Binh Thanh District on Wednesday and tested positive.

One of them is a 38-year-old woman living in Hoc Mon District and working in Phu Nhuan District.

The other two, who are husband and wife, live in District 12.

Following contact tracing, 10 more people have been found positive with the coronavirus, HCMC Center for Disease Control said Thursday morning. One of them works as a chef at Sheraton, the center said.

All 13 people have not been confirmed as Covid-19 patients by the Health Ministry, pending further test results.

They are members of the Revival Ekklesia Mission, which introduces itself as a Christian congregation, a non-denominational, evangelical, charismatic church planted in the 1990s.

City authorities have locked down Alley 415 on Nguyen Van Cong Street, Go Vap District, where members of the mission gather.

More than 100 people living in the alley have had their samples taken for coronavirus tests.

Sheraton Hotel in District 1 has also been locked down.

The Sogetraco building on Dang Van Street in Phu Nhuan District, where the 38-year-old woman works, has also been isolated. A total of 72 people working at the building have been isolated and tested.

All shops and stores around the building have to shut until more test results are available.

Gia Dinh Hospital has conducted disinfection. The hospital does not have to shut down as the three people were isolated soon upon arrival.

HCMC has confirmed eight local patients in the new Covid-19 wave that started a month ago, including seven detected the past 10 days.

The new patients were recorded in the epicenter Bac Giang and the nearby Lang Son Province.

Bac Giang recorded 23 more cases who are all linked to its industrial parks.

The other case in Lang Son is a 49-year-old man who has had contact with a Covid-19 patient and had already been isolated before testing positive.

The fourth Covid-19 wave broke out in Vietnam one month ago and so far, the nation has recorded cases in 30 cities and provinces.

Bac Giang continues to have the most infections, with 1,543 cases, followed by its neighbor Bac Ninh with 524 cases.

Most of the patients are factory workers in the two provinces’ industrial parks.

