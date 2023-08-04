Asia’s largest cruise ship brings 4,600 international guests to Nha Trang

Spectrum of the Seas luxury cruise ship brought 4,600 international guests to visit Nha Trang City, August 2.

Spectrum of the Seas entered Nha Trang Bay with delegations from France, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. The cruise sailed from Singapore to Nha Trang before heading to Hong Kong. Due to the large size, the ship could not dock, had to anchor outside Nha Trang Bay, then use small boats to transport passengers to shore.

Visitors on board Spectrum of the Seas visit the Institute of Oceanography, Ponagar Tower, Truong Son craft village, Long Son pagoda, visit and shop at Dam market, take a mud bath, cycle to explore the countryside outside Nha Trang. … The cruise will leave Nha Trang tonight.

Spectrum of the Seas visited Ba Ria – Vung Tau at the end of February 2023. The ship is 347 m long, nearly 50 m wide, designed with 16 floors, built in Germany in 2019 at a cost of 940 million USD. The ship is equipped with the world’s leading indoor sports and entertainment complex. According to the owner’s representative, this is also the largest and most modern ship operating in Asia.

According to the Department of Tourism, from the beginning of 2023, Khanh Hoa welcomes 10 cruise ships with more than 9,600 guests ashore to visit. It is expected that this August, there will be one more international passenger ship to Nha Trang.

