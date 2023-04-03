ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour members visit BRRI

A news report from Chinadaily.com.cn. The ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour titled Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart City, was launched in Shenzhen on Feb 20.

The delegation embarked on a four-day trip in Shenzhen, witnessing first-hand achievements of Shenzhen in the development of the digital economy and the construction of the smart city as the core engine city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Members of ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour visited the Belt and Road Research Institute (Shenzhen) for International Cooperation and Development (BRRI) on Feb 23.

The BRRI is a new type of civilian think tank established jointly by the Wu Xiaolan Charity Foundation and the China Center for Special Economic Zone Research, Shenzhen University.

When talking about promoting Cambodia’s tourism industry with the media tour members, Professor Tao Yitao, the director and president of the BRRI, said Cambodia is rich in tourism resources, such as the Angkor Wat, and suggested the country focus on optimizing its tourism business environment, improving local transportation and tourism facilities, and enhancing the quality of tourism services.

The research institute relies on higher education institutions; uses enterprises and the market as carriers; and relies on various channels, such as universities, think tanks, enterprises, and other forms of civil exchanges to explore new institutional mechanisms for international cooperation.

The BRRI is committed to providing intellectual support and platform bridging for political interaction, economic exchange and cultural communication between the governments and enterprises of China and countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The BRRI has jointly organized the World Special Economic Zone Development Forum with China Center for Special Economic Zone Research. It has also established cooperative relationships with multiple foreign universities, think tanks and international organizations.

The media delegation also visited Shenchuangjian Holdings Group Co Ltd, WeBank, Huawei, Meituan, Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd, as well as Guangming district during the four-day tour.