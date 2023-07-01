Art exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” in Paris

The fifty artworks created by Vietnamese artists over several generations that were on show at the exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” left a lovely impression on those in attendance. This is the first time a large-scale, high-quality show has been presented in the center of Paris.

The exhibition, which includes artists like Hom Nguyen, a painter of Vietnamese descent, Pham Viet Hong Lam, Nguyen The Vinh, and Ta Phuong Thao, among others, partially demonstrates the evolution of Vietnamese painting, particularly the wealth of various materials like lacquer, silk, and oil paintings.

Artworks on display at the exhibition

The exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” is accessible to the public from now through the end of July 2023 to introduce them to Vietnamese art.

