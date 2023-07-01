Home » Art exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” in Paris
LifeTravelTrending

Art exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” in Paris

The exhibition "Couleurs du Viet Nam" was held in Paris within the framework of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam.

by Linh Vu
exhibition
50 contemporary Vietnamese paintings from the 1930s to the present are displayed at the exhibition.

The fifty artworks created by Vietnamese artists over several generations that were on show at the exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” left a lovely impression on those in attendance. This is the first time a large-scale, high-quality show has been presented in the center of Paris.

Art exhibition poster "Couleurs du Viet Nam" hangs in front of the City Hall of District 5, Paris, France.

The art exhibition poster “Couleurs du Viet Nam” hangs in front of the City Hall of District 5, Paris, France.

The exhibition, which includes artists like Hom Nguyen, a painter of Vietnamese descent, Pham Viet Hong Lam, Nguyen The Vinh, and Ta Phuong Thao, among others, partially demonstrates the evolution of Vietnamese painting, particularly the wealth of various materials like lacquer, silk, and oil paintings.

Triển lãm nghệ thuật Sắc màu Việt Nam tại Paris - Ảnh 9.Triển lãm nghệ thuật Sắc màu Việt Nam tại Paris - Ảnh 7.

Artworks on display at the exhibition

The exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” is accessible to the public from now through the end of July 2023 to introduce them to Vietnamese art.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Ninh Binh is in the top 10 friendliest...

Da Nang inaugurated pedestrian bridge 42 billion VND

Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Northern Vietnam, Unprecedented High Temperatures...

The Meeting of Two Leading Mobility as a...

Cô Tô: Admiring the natural world ‘under the...

Vietnam is expected to have an “excess” of...