Arresting a ship illegally trafficking 30,000 liters of oil in the southwest sea

Around 8 a.m. on February 27, in the sea approximately 55 nautical miles southwest of Tho Chu island (Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province), the Task Force of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command identified the TG 90108 TS fishing vessel had several suspicious signals and signaled to halt the ship for administrative examination.

The ship TG 90108 TS had three crew members at the time of inspection, commanded by Mr. Phan Minh Vinh (born in 1973, lives in Vinh Hiep ward, Rach Gia city, Kien Giang province) as captain.

Mr. Vinh was unable to submit the required certificate of the captain of the fishing vessel.

According to Mr. Phan Minh Vinh’s statement, the ship is hauling approximately 30,000 liters of DO oil. All of these oils lack invoices or paperwork proving their legal origin.

The working group documented administrative violations, created the initial case file, and sealed the infringing products before transporting the ship to the port of Squadron 422 in Phu Quoc city for further investigation in line with the law.