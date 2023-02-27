Arrange 203 billion VND to complete National Highway 1A bypass in Dong Ha city

The bypass project of National Highway 1A in the eastern part of Dong Ha City is 22.4 km long, from Mieu Hill in Gio Linh district to the north of the BOT toll station on National Highway 1A in Trieu Giang commune, Trieu Phong district, Quang Tri province. The project was approved for investment in 2018 but due to a lack of funding, only a 5 km section in the southern part has been completed.

In 2022, Quang Tri province proposed to central ministries to allocate funding to complete the remaining section. However, the Ministry of Transport only approved adjusting the investment project’s direction and allocated nearly VND 400 billion in the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period for the northern section from Mieu Hill in Gio Linh district to Song Hieu Bridge. The remaining 4.2 km section in the middle of the route, from Nguyen Hoang intersection to the south of Song Hieu Bridge in Dong Ha City, has only been allocated funding after numerous requests.

Currently, Dong Ha City, Quang Tri province is the only urban area in the country that has National Highway 1A passing through it without a completed bypass road. Most long-distance transport vehicles have to pass through the city center. Therefore, the section of National Highway 1A through the city center, which is only a few kilometers long, is referred to as the “death road,” where serious traffic accidents often occur. There have been days when two traffic accidents causing many injuries and deaths occurred on this section.

The government’s agreement to allocate funding for Quang Tri province to complete the remaining section of the National Highway 1A bypass in the eastern part of Dong Ha City will contribute to reducing the number of vehicles entering the city center and limiting traffic accidents.