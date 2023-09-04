Around 10,000 visitors are stuck on the island of Phu Quoc

On the morning of September 4, the weather on the island remained cloudy with sporadic showers, and the waves were still high. Tourists are few on the beaches and in the parks.

By the afternoon of September 3, around 10,000 visitors remained on the island, although some opted to return by plane in order to attend to work on September 5.

Hotels have proactively arranged and guaranteed rooms for visitors who have not returned to the mainland by sea and have agreed not to raise accommodation costs for the remaining tourists.

Furthermore, the authorities remind hotels and resorts with beaches on a regular basis not to allow tourists to bathe in bad weather; prohibit beach games, and urge guests to enjoy activities on shore.

At the same time, local officials set up a 24-hour hotline to gather information and feedback from tourists, as well as to give immediate assistance when needed.

@vtv.vn