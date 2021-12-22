Are you ready to travel abroad?

With covid-19 situation is under control in many countries and the holiday season rapidly approaching, some countries announced that fully vaccinated people traveling abroad can skip or just spend 3 days quarantine, some travel-starved people started making vacation plans.

Now is the best time for visa holders to review the travel documents and plan for renewals if necessary.

Planning ahead can alleviate much of the stress of international travel and it can be as simple as asking a few questions:

Should you stay or should you go?

Since the start of the pandemic, the government of many countries has advised against non-essential travel abroad because some countries currently have high infection rates and COVID-19 variants remain a concern and travelers could face problems if their international destination suddenly imposes a lockdown.

So, you should make your own decisions as traveling abroad during the pandemic is still complicated — and not yet recommended by some countries.

Is your passport valid?

It is a simple question, but often the most obvious things are overlooked. Renewing a foreign passport can take several weeks. Additionally if a visa holder’s passport has six months validity or less, and they need to apply for a new visa, they may be required to renew the passport before applying for the visa.

Citizens of certain countries are required to have a passport valid for six months beyond their intended period of stay in many countries. Applicants should also remember any family members will be subject to the same passport and visa requirements.

Is your visa valid?

After almost two years of Covid-19 pandemic, visa policy of many countries could be updated for reflexing with a new normal. Visa renewal almost always requires a visit to a Consulate, which in turn requires an appointment. Dispite the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, consulate appointments are in high demand late November through early January and many consulates have already opened up their appointment calendars for this peak season.

Additionally consulates have holiday closings, leaving fewer days for visa processing. It is critical for applicants to confirm appointment availability and determine how long the visa process may take in advance of booking travel plans.

Visa processing also requires preparation of forms and gathering of necessary documents. Document requirements vary from Consulate to Consulate, and often requirements and procedures can change. It is important for applicants to confirm the most current procedures and requirements.

Is Vietnam safe to travel?

Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international flights beginning January 1 promises a revival of the tourism sector.

Pursuing the green tourism model, businesses engaged in the hospitality sector have strengthened cooperation to deliver safe, convenient services to domestic and foreign travelers who have purchased package tours.

The reopening of regular international flights early next year will help transportation, tourism, and accommodation businesses revive.

Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province began receiving international visitors in November.

Localities and businesses nationwide are implementing tourism stimulus programs to lure more domestic and foreign tourists. Hanoi’s tourism sector has created a set of safe pandemic adaptation criteria for tourist sites and tourist products and is promoting tours of heritages, relic sites, and craft villages. The city will also help travel companies develop package tours to safe destinations in the city.

