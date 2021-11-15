Are you ready to break out with I spell 2021 semifinal?

I SPELL 2021 has already passed halfway, we have witnessed excellent examination from the candidates.

With attractive topics, the contestants have shown their unique views through their videos which are presentable about both form and content.

Coming to the semifinal, 5 groups of contestants will experience a brand new format with many thorny stages. I SPELL wishes to bring not only academic element but also entertainment and tactical element. This not only challenges your knowledge but requires your concentration in each given question as well. I SPELL believes that all talented contestants are ready to receive this challenge.

You guys! Let’s prepare a great amount of knowledge along with a good spirit to break the opportunity to reach the I SPELL final round!

Detailed information about I SPELL 2021 can be founded here : https://bit.ly/3a6iWYj

: https://bit.ly/3a6iWYj You can also find the Booklet of the contest here : https://bit.ly/3ALQV3d

: https://bit.ly/3ALQV3d Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ISpellEnglishContest

INFORMATION ABOUT SEMIFINAL ROUND (17/11/2021)

Detailed information about semifinal round: https://bit.ly/3HdfwCw

Core value:

Help contestants improve their possibility of listening and speculation.

Learn new words/phrasal verbs/idioms through an interesting and dramatic game format.

STAGE 1: LYRICS ARENA

Purpose: Evaluate, choose contestants to proceed to stage 2

Participants: Top 5 of each board from the quarterfinal round

Form of participation: 100% online, antagonistic competition with the team (The number varies according to the turn)

STAGE 2: PUZZLE DAZZLE

Purpose: Find out 8 most excellent contestants to proceed to the final round

Participants: 10 excellent contestants from stage 1

Form of participation: 100% online, 10 candidates divided into 5 pairs and compete directly with each other

SPONSORED BY:

Academic sponsor: Arrowenglish

Diamond sponsor: Jaxtina English

Gold sponsor: YOLA

Silver sponsors: Shop Giay Cua Ma Nho

Application to practice English with foreigners Uthus.vn

LEAD ACADEMY

Corporate sponsors: Yen Sao Vi Yen (VSTATION) | Gmedu Joint-stock Company

