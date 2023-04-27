April 30th Holiday: Some flights have sold out, prices continue to increase

Many domestic flights have booking rates of over 90%, even fully booked during the holiday April 30 – May 1. For peak flights, if there are still available seats, the prices are at equivalent or slightly higher levels than two weeks prior.

According to the latest information on booking and ticket sales compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam as of April 26, for flights departing from Hanoi on April 28 to tourist destinations such as Dong Hoi, Buon Ma Thuot, Con Dao, Rach Gia, booking rates have reached over 90%.

For flights from Hanoi to Hue, Pleiku, and Can Tho, the booking rates are over 80%, while for flights to Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, and Binh Dinh, the rates range from 65% to 77%.

However, on April 29 (the start of the holiday period), except for flights to Da Nang, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, flights from Hanoi to tourist destinations such as Dong Hoi, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Hue, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Can Tho, and Con Dao all have booking rates over 90% and nearly 100%.

Airfares increased slightly on some crowded flight routes such as Cam Ranh, Con Dao, Tuy Hoa (Photo: Hoang Ha)

From Ho Chi Minh City, flights to Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Con Dao are almost fully booked on April 29, while flights to Da Nang, Hanoi, and Dong Hoi are only average.

For April 28, except for flights to Tuy Hoa and Binh Dinh with booking rates over 90%, flights to other tourist destinations are only at 70-80%.

In the opposite direction, as the holiday period comes to an end, flights on May 2 with high booking rates over 90% are from Buon Ma Thuot, Ca Mau, Tuy Hoa, Con Dao, Dong Hoi to Hanoi, and from Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Van Don, Vinh to Ho Chi Minh City.

On May 3rd (the end of the holiday period), more than 90% of bookings were for flights from Buon Ma Thuot, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Con Dao, Dong Hoi, and Ca Mau to Hanoi, and from Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Vinh to Ho Chi Minh City. According to a survey of ticket prices on the booking systems of Vietnamese airlines, ticket prices have slightly decreased by about 10-15% compared to two weeks prior on April 29th, and vice versa on May 3rd. However, this reduction is only for certain evening flights or on routes with many available seats. Meanwhile, some flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh, Hanoi – Quy Nhon/Hue/Tuy Hoa/Dong Hoi, and other reverse routes have either sold out or still have ticket prices at the same level, or even slightly higher than two weeks prior, for rare flights with available tickets. For example, on the Hanoi – Tuy Hoa route, the round-trip ticket price on April 29th and May 3rd was nearly VND 7.3 million. This price is twice as expensive as usual, a 15% increase compared to two weeks prior, and is equivalent to the price of longer flights such as Phu Quoc or Nha Trang. There are only a few flights left, with limited seats available. If flying from Ho Chi Minh City, all flights are already sold out. On the Hanoi – Dong Hoi route, ticket prices are also close to VND 4 million, with only one flight in the afternoon and one flight in the evening. Ticket prices have only significantly decreased by 30% or more compared to the previously announced prices on all tourist routes during the upcoming holidays from April 26-27-30 and May 1-2-4-5. @Vietnamnet