Apple’s largest supplier to expand its production facilities in Vietnam

According to a recent report by Apple Insider, Foxconn, which is Apple’s largest supplier, has rented a 48-hectare land in Nghe An, Vietnam to expand its production facilities.

In line with Foxconn’s recruitment announcement for 2023, NEWWING INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY (Bac Giang) Co., Ltd., a company specializing in manufacturing and assembling electronic components and serving many large enterprises worldwide, is seeking to hire a large number of personnel to scale up its factory.

The work locations for these positions will be at WHA Industrial Park, Nghi Long, Nghi Loc, Nghe An. Foxconn is looking to recruit 200 engineers for various roles, such as Automation Engineer, Product Development Engineer, Equipment Management Engineer, Quality Management Engineer, Improvement Planning Engineer, and Production Management Engineer. The average income for these positions will range from 12-20 million VND/month, and they will receive benefits such as free foreign language training, insurance during the probationary month, and other incentives.

Additionally, Foxconn is looking to hire 80 specialized personnel in fields such as Electrical, Mechanical, Electromechanical, Electronics and Telecommunications, IT, and Automation. The company will sponsor all costs of Chinese language training in Vietnam for these employees, as well as expenses when they study abroad in China, such as tuition fees, housing fees, living expenses, books, insurance, fees for passport, visa application and renewal. These employees are committed to work at the Group, and the average income is expected to be from 18-25 million VND/month.

Foxconn has been expanding production activities in Vietnam and India, as it seeks to shift production activities away from China. Earlier this year, in February, Foxconn signed a lease contract for a land plot of about 450,000m² in Quang Chau Industrial Park, Bac Giang province, with Saigon – Bac Giang Industrial Park Joint Stock Company. The lease contract, which is worth approximately 62.5 million USD, will last until February 2057.

Despite Apple diversifying its production by moving some of it out of China and into other countries, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has reassured employees at a factory in Chengdu, China that it remains a “critical” manufacturing facility and will continue to operate for a long time.