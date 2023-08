According to BGR , that shows that the Apple Watch Series 9 continues to be another boring update of this smartwatch line. Earlier, Bloomberg expert Mark Gurman said users shouldn’t expect any major hardware changes, except for a new processor chip, in this year’s Apple Watch as the company will focus on software updates important soft.

watchOS 10 redesigns virtually every Apple Watch app. With that, apps use the entire screen to create new locations for content, so users can see and do more. This is especially useful for larger Apple Watch screens. In addition, Apple also added two new watch faces, Pallet and Snoopy.

With the Smart Stack widget, users will get the information they need underneath any watch face. Users only need to rotate the Digital Crown to display the gadgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, follow-up meetings, music streaming, and more.

Equipping the new S9 chip promises to bring more powerful processing capabilities to the Apple Watch Series 9. This is especially good for those who use older versions like Apple Watch Series 6. The arrival of the new chip. will make a big step forward, alongside a larger display, temperature sensor, and optimized watchOS 10 running.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple is also said to be launching an upgrade of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with impressive battery life and a darker black titanium finish. For those wanting a major breakthrough for Apple’s most advanced watch model, they can wait until 2025 or 2026 when the company moves to microLED display technology.