Apple records record revenue in the Vietnamese market

Apple has reported record-breaking revenue in the fourth quarter in several markets, including Vietnam.

Apple has just released its business results for the fourth quarter of 2023, with revenue totaling $89.5 billion. In the company’s report, revenue from the iPhone product line increased by 2.7% compared to the same period the previous year. On the contrary, sales of other product lines from the company declined in the fourth quarter, particularly for Mac and iPad.

In the report, CEO Tim Cook stated that Vietnam is one of Apple’s most successful markets, even setting a quarterly revenue record. Specifically, Apple achieved revenue records in India and several other countries, including Brazil, Canada, France, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Apple’s CEO mentioned that the iPhone 15 had significantly better revenue performance compared to the iPhone 14. Additionally, he noted that revenue was still growing despite supply constraints on both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Regarding the Mac, revenue from this product line decreased by 34% compared to the same period the previous year. The Verge suggested that this is the reason Apple introduced the new M3 chip-powered Macs at the Scary Fast event.

Meanwhile, revenue from other Apple product lines, such as the iPad and wearables, decreased in the fourth quarter. Specifically, iPad revenue decreased by 10%, and accessory revenue declined by 3% (including Apple Watch, AirPods, AirTag accessories, HomeKit, etc.). The only segment of Apple’s business unaffected by the decline was its services, which increased by 16% compared to the same period last year.

@Cafef