Apple recommends users to update software urgently

Apple recently released a report on major security holes in some iPhones, iPads and Macs that could allow bad guys to take control of a user’s device.

These vulnerabilities will be patched with the latest software updates.

Apple said it received reports that the vulnerability “could have been heavily exploited”. Apple credits an “anonymous researcher” for discovering the vulnerabilities, but declined to share some details about the vulnerabilities.

Apple did not disclose how many customers may have been affected by the hackers exploiting this vulnerability.

Reportedly, the vulnerability affects multiple iPad models (including all iPad Pro devices) and iPhone models (iPhone 6S and later), as well as Mac computers using MacOS Monterey, a system operator was released last year.

The bug could give hackers “full access” to devices and allow hackers to “execute any action as if they were you, the user,” cybersecurity expert Rachel Tobac told The Associated Press. Press, explains Apple’s technical documentation. Security experts recommend that users urgently install software updates for their devices.

On August 17 and 18, Apple said the iOS 15.6.1 upgrade has “provided important and recommended security updates to all users”.

Source: CafeF