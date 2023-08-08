Home » Apple Pay officially supports Vietnam market
Apple Pay officially supports Vietnam market

by Phuong Duong

With Apple Pay already present in Vietnam, the cashless payment trend will be more diversified, in addition to the previously supported Samsung Pay and Google Pay methods.

Since the morning of August 8, users of iOS devices in Vietnam have been able to add debit/credit cards of some banks to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch to use Apple Pay feature  .

Specifically, a number of banks available with Apple Pay feature including: Vietcombank, Sacombank, Techcombank, VPBank, MBBank… have supported this form of payment.

