Apple Pay officially supports Vietnam market

Vietnam now offers a wider range of cashless payment options with the addition of Apple Pay to the already available Samsung Pay and Google Pay methods.

Starting from August 8th morning, iOS device users in Vietnam have the ability to add debit/credit cards from select banks to their iPhone and Apple Watch Wallet app, enabling them to use the Apple Pay feature.

Several banks, such as Vietcombank, Sacombank, Techcombank, VPBank, and MBBank, among others, have integrated Apple Pay as a payment option.

The introduction of Apple Pay in Vietnam represents a significant advancement in the country’s digital payment environment since it provides customers with a simple and safe alternative to traditional card-based purchases.

Apple Pay is now supported by cards issued in about 80 countries and territories. Apple Pay is accessible in Singapore, Taiwan (China), Japan, Hong Kong, China, and other Asian countries. Apple Pay payments are also accepted in several countries in the Americas and Europe.

@thanhnien.vn