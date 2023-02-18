Apple expands production in Vietnam. Will there be a “Made in Vietnam” Mac Pro soon?

According to the insider, the Mac Pro 2023 appears to be one of the next items to be assembled in Vietnam in the near future. It implies a “Made in Vietnam” Mac Pro is on the way.

Although Foxconn has built iPads and AirPods in Vietnam, they have not yet begun assembling iPhones or Macs in our nation. But, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), “Apple House” is intending to increase production in Vietnam.

As a result, Foxconn signed a contract for US$62.5 million to lease a 45-hectare land area from Saigon – Bac Giang Industrial Park Joint Stock Company in order to satisfy operational demands and enhance manufacturing capacity.

This land is leased by Foxconn’s subsidiary, Fulian Precision Technological Component Co., in Quang Chau Industrial Park, Bac Giang province, east of Hanoi. According to the company, the lease will last until February 2057.

The material does not specify which product lines would be made at the new factory, although various sources last year stated that for the first time, both the 2023 Mac Pro and MacBook models will be assembled in this country.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple had canceled plans to create M2 Extreme chips for the Mac Pro 2023 and that this product line would be manufactured in Vietnam. Soon after, the Nikkei announced that MacBook production will begin in Vietnam in 2023.