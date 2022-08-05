Apple CEO appreciates Vietnamese market. Here’s why

During the meeting to announce Apple’s financial statements, CEO Tim Cook mentioned the group of emerging countries, including Vietnam, as an important market for the company.

At Apple’s recent meeting to announce business results for the second quarter of 2022 (the third quarter of 2022 according to Apple’s calculation), CEO Tim Cook mentioned Vietnam as one of the company’s best growth markets globally. This achievement contributed to Apple’s revenue of $83 billion in the weak fiscal quarter of the year.

In addition, many moves from Apple show that the Vietnamese mobile market is rising, receiving more appropriate policies from this company.

Apple Vietnam double-digit growth

The meeting on July 29 had the presence of many senior managers such as CEO Tim Cook, CFO Tejas Gala, Senior Vice President Luca Maestri. Here, Apple leaders said the company has collected about 83 billion USD in a volatile market period.

“We set sales records in the second quarter of 2022 in developing and emerging markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam with strong double-digit growth,” said Tim Cook.

Tim Cook said Apple’s new market group, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil and India, has strong growth. Photo: Apple.

In addition, Apple CEO also believes that emerging markets, including Vietnam, are the driving force for the company’s continued growth in the coming time.

“The company will continue to expand in some key regions where iPhone popularity is still very low. The examples mentioned above include Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Those are the markets where we did quite well, and the iPhone became the driving force to expand the Apple ecosystem,” said CEO Tim Cook.

This problem is raised by Apple’s tendency to slow down its growth rate on a 2-year cycle. At the same time, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected Apple’s sales.

Talking to Zing, Mr. Nguyen The Kha, Director of Mobile Telecommunications Division of FPT Shop retailer, said that Apple’s revenue at the dealer chain reached a record increase in the first 6 months of the year, more than 70% compared to the same period last year.

According to shared data from retailer CellphoneS, compiled from many revenue reports, Apple is the mobile brand with the highest growth in Vietnam in the first 6 months of the year. Accordingly, the revenue of Apples is about VND 17,000 billion, 40% higher than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, according to information revealed from a large mobile retail system in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Apple’s revenue in 2021 in Vietnam market is 1.2 billion USD (about 28 trillion VND). Apple’s target this year is 2 billion USD (about 46 trillion VND) for the domestic market.

Apple promotes Vietnamese market

Talking to Zing, representatives of major Apple retailers in the country all said that Apple has had many changes, making policies more suitable for a large mobile market like Vietnam.

“Not only the last few years, the fact that Vietnam has generated steady growth in revenue for Apple for the past 3 years and become their number one key market in Southeast Asia, Asia. Surely Vietnam will soon be promoted in priority and receive a lot of investment from Apple,” said Mr. Nguyen The Kha.

Apple devices were sold in Vietnam earlier, the domestic market rose. Photo: Techradar.

In addition to iPhone, other Apple products such as MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, accessories have expanded distribution and product sales schedule are closer to international. Recently, the MacBook Air M2 model was sold in Vietnam after about 13 days in major markets. This is the earliest time Vietnamese customers can buy genuine Apple products.

In addition, according to a share from a ShopDunk system representative, even though Apple is not present in person, Apple also opens more communication and product promotion programs for agents to deploy and support brands. Besides, mono store chains, which only sell Apple products, are also models of interest to the company.

“Many industry sources revealed that Apple has added a lot of quality personnel in Vietnam. In parallel, the company is looking for space to open an Apple Store. These things show that Apple is appreciating Vietnamese market,” said Mr. Xa Que Nguyen, CEO of Hnam Mobile.

@ Zing News