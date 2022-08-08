Appeared many super cheap electric cars from only 90 million

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV has a starting price of more than 4,100 USD (about 96 million dong) in its home market of China.

Mini EV is a three-door electric microcar with compact dimensions with the vehicle’s length x width x height of 2,921 x 1,499 x 1,626 mm respectively, the wheelbase reaching 1,941 mm. The car uses a 13 kW electric motor block, with a capacity of 17.4 hp and a torque of 62.7 Nm, car buyers can choose a 9.3kWh or 13.8kWh battery pack. Mini EV has a top speed of 100 km/h and on highways. Despite its small size, the car can still seat 4 people. The car is also fully equipped with power windows, stereo speakers …

This model has been brought to Vietnam for research and has not been widely sold to the market.

Citroen Ami

Citroen Ami with cute looks and surprising power has been ordered by 21,000 customers from 9 countries right after its launch from April 2022. Continuing the heat of the old version, the latest version of Citroen Ami, My Ami Buggy, was sold exclusively online and sold out in less than 18 minutes.



Powering the car is an electric motor block that produces 8 horsepower, powered by a 5.5 kilowatt-hour battery. The car has a range of up to 70 km and is suitable for running in the inner city.

Citroen My Ami Buggy is priced at 9,790 pounds (equivalent to about 279 million VND, equal to 2 Honda SH 150i in Vietnam).

Changan Lumin Corn

Changan Lumin Corn has been launched in China with a starting price of 7,300 USD (equivalent to 170 million VND). Notably, the car has a range of 301 km and a capacity of 41 horsepower.

The car has a compact size with an overall length x width x height of 3,270 x 1,700 x 1,545 mm and a wheelbase of 1,980 mm, larger than the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV with length x width x height of 2,917 x 1,943 x 1,621 mm, 1,940 mm wheelbase.

The interior of the car has conveniences such as a floating 10.25-inch touch screen that includes navigation, phone, music, radio and automatic driving functions, hazard lights, engine Start / Stop button, as well as like climate control block, USB port and 12V charger. Under the screen are a number of buttons to control the air conditioner, start / stop the engine and hazard lights. The steering wheel of Lumin Corn is extremely sporty with 41 hp and the top speed is limited to 101 km / h. Changan Lumin Corn has four seats and a trunk capacity of 104 L.

Changan Lumin Corn is equipped with a 12.92 kWh LFP battery for 155 km. The next version of Lumin Corn is available for $ 8,050 (equivalent to about 187,000,000 VND). For this money, the car is available with a 17.65 kWh LFP battery and a 210 km range. In addition, with Lumin Corn priced at up to $9,540 (equivalent to VND 222 million) there will be a 27.99 kWh LFP battery and can run up to 301 km.

Baojun KiWi E300

Targeting the young customer segment, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture launched the tiny electric car Baojun KiWi EV. Baojun KiWi EV has a length of 2,894 mm, width of 1,655 mm, height of 1,595 mm, wheelbase at 2,020 mm. The four-seat electric car has a rather fancy design, square, muscular, but compact.

Baojun KiWi EV has 2 versions with a converted price of about 246 million VND for the Designer version and 277 million VND for the Artist version. With a capacity of 54 horsepower, 150Nm of traction and can reach a maximum speed of 100km / h, the car can operate up to 305km on a single charge in standard conditions. In addition, the car only has a fast charging feature when it only takes 1 hour to fully charge the battery. Powering the engine is a 31.9kWh battery pack, battery model LFP – Lithium iron phosphate.

Nissan Sakura



Nissan has officially launched the Nissan Sakura 2022 kei car model in the Japanese market. The car is divided into 3 equipment versions, including S, X and G with a length of only 3,395 mm, a width of 1,475 mm, a height of 1,655 mm and a wheelbase of 2,495 mm.

The car is equipped with modern equipment such as a 7-inch digital dashboard, connected to a 9-inch infotainment screen, horizontally on the dashboard, center console with gear lever, screen and buttons of the air conditioning system. Despite its small size, this model is still equipped with a 4-seater interior and a luggage compartment with a volume of 107 liters.

In the Japanese market, Nissan Sakura 2022 has a starting price of 1.78 million yen (about 322 million VND). Thus, this is the cheapest electric car model of Nissan today.

Ora White Cat

Ora White Cat is a 4-seater electric car model owned by Great Wall (a Chinese automobile corporation) priced from 75,800-88,800 yuan (equivalent to 270-316 million VND). The car has overall dimensions length x width x height 3,625 x 1,660 x 1,530 (mm), wheelbase at 2,490mm. The interior of the car is full of amenities such as a screen extending from the dashboard to the middle of the car, automatic air conditioning, 360-degree camera simulator, 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, integrated with many different function buttons.

In terms of operation, Ora White Cat has two battery options, with a capacity of 34 kWh (with an electric motor with a capacity of 48 hp and maximum torque of 125 Nm) and 38 kWh (with an electric motor with a capacity of 60). horsepower and maximum torque of 130 Nm). These two versions have a travel distance of 360km and 401km respectively on a single charge.

Source: CafeF