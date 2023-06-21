Home » Ao Dai “Dau An Thoi Gian” set a Guinness Vietnam record
Ao Dai “Dau An Thoi Gian” set a Guinness Vietnam record

Hoang Ly, a local designer, has been formally recognized with a spot in the Guinness Vietnam Records for her creation of an Ao Dai, or traditional Vietnamese dress.

by Linh Vu
The Ao Dai "Dau An Thoi Gian" weighs up to 200kg

The “Dau An Thoi Gian” Ao Dai is a 189-meter-long garment decorated with 468 ancient Vietnamese designs and decorated with stones. The highlight of this record-breaking ao dai is a combination of pearl mosaics on silk and antique themes in the 17th-century Vietnamese sculptural style.

The clothing was produced over five months by 15 designers and craftsmen from the embroidery village in the Thuong Tin district of Hanoi. The artisan created and shaped the Ao Dai before embossing it with vintage designs. The completed piece weighs up to 200 kg.

Designer Hoang Ly (left) and the Beauty With A Purpose Lai Thi Hai Ly (right) in the ao dai “Dau An Thoi Gian”

The mosaic of pearls paired with the preservation of the ao dai’s formal qualities has produced an eye-catching feature while preserving the piece’s charm, softness, grace, and refinement. Each outfit, according to designer Hoang Ly, tells a story about traditional art and delivers the message that the classic art of the country consistently affirms its eternal value.

@cafef.vn

 

