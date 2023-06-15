Anthrax outbreaks strongly in Northern Vietnam

So far, 17 people in northern provinces such as Ha Giang, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien have been affected by the sickness. Furthermore, there are more than 230 exposures. These are those who directly butcher or consume diseased animals.

From May 5 to the present, there have been six outbreaks of Anthracnose disease in the mentioned regions, with a total of 20 cattle affected and destroyed.

The main cause is that the cattle were not immunized against Anthrax. When buffaloes and cows died, no one reported their deaths, but butchered and ate them, allowing the sickness to spread to humans.

Blisters, tiny lumps, and itching, similar to being bitten by an insect, are typical symptoms of cutaneous anthracnose. If the infection spreads via the digestive tract, symptoms such as headache, stomach discomfort, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and muscle pains may emerge.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development recently proposed urgent solutions to deal with this disease in cattle in order to prevent it from spreading to humans.

@vtv.vn