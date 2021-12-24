Another strong cold front with some rain making its way into Vietnam

A strong cold spell is forecast to enter Vietnam on December 25, bringing showers and low temperatures across the northern and central regions.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the regions will be struck by rain and thunderstorms, with whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds expected in some locations.

Northern and north-central Vietnam will start experiencing biting cold weather between December 26 and 28, according to Vietnam News Agency.

For most part of the north, including Hanoi, temperatures will range from 10 – 13 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even drop to below zero degree Celsius in high mountains where frost and sleet are also expected. The lowest mercury in the north-central region is likely to stay between 11 – 14 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern monsoon winds of level 6 – 7 will hit the Gulf of Tonkin and the waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau from December 25 – 26, with gusts reaching level 9, bringing high waves of 2 – 4 metres, Vietnam News Agency reported.

