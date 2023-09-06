Anoma Foundation Plans Native Blockchain for Privacy-Focused Namada Protocol

The mainnet joins the ranks of at least 50 other blockchains in the crypto ecosystem as of Tuesday.

KOREA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK, SEOUL — Blockchain non-profit Anoma Foundation today said it plans to create a standalone blockchain for the privacy-focused Namada protocol that would extend its private transactions features to any application built on that network.

Namada co-founder Awa Sun Yin revealed the plans at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) in Seoul, attended by CoinDesk. Namada would join the increasingly competitive and crowded ranks of over 50 other blockchains.

Namada is a blockchain protocol with a focus on privacy. It uses a technology called zero-knowledge cryptography that allows users to transfer fungible or non-fungible assets from Ethereum or Cosmos networks without revealing their addresses or other on-chain footprints.

The protocol lets developers attach its privacy features to any existing assets, decentralized applications, and or even entire blockchain networks—without requiring alterations to their existing codebase.

“The lack of privacy in crypto is becoming an existentially threatening centralization point,” said Awa Sun Yin, co-founder of Namada, during a KBW panel. “In recent years, we’ve seen large improvements in cryptography, combined with a more mature and growing multichain landscape – making it possible to make the best privacy accessible for any user.”

“At this point, making privacy practical for anyone in crypto is no longer rocket science – it’s a matter of prioritization,” Awa added.