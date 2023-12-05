Announcing list of 100 interesting things in Ho Chi Minh City

Information from the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department reveals that the list of “Ho Chi Minh City – 100 interesting things” was announced on the evening of December 3.
Accordingly, 10 fascinating Ho Chi Minh City tours include: Saigon Special Forces Base; Double-decker bus tour of Ho Chi Minh City; Sunset cruise on the Saigon River; Cycling – A peaceful day on the land of steel; Saigon street wandering on Saturday evenings…
The list of 10 interesting attractions includes: Ao Dai Museum; War Remnants Museum; Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum; Special National Historical Relic Independence Palace; Saigon Special Forces Base System; Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City Post Office…
International tourists in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Chi Hung)