Announcing list of 100 interesting things in Ho Chi Minh City

The list also features 10 interesting check-in points; 10 entertainment venues, interesting entertainment programs; 10 interesting travel accommodation facilities; 10 interesting restaurants and eateries; 10 interesting cafes; 10 interesting shopping spots; 10 interesting tourism, cultural, sports events; and 10 interesting and delicious dishes.

The dishes in Ho Chi Minh City voted as interesting include: banh mi, mixed rice paper salad, banh xeo, broken rice, and hu tieu… These are familiar dishes to tourists when visiting the region.

Earlier, since December 2022, the program “Ho Chi Minh City – 100 interesting things” has been launched. Until now, the program has received more than 104,000 votes for 10 criteria. Through synthesis, evaluation, and selection, the Selection Council has compiled the list of 100 interesting things in the city for 2023.

Sharing at the announcement event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, stated that the city is a land of openness, generosity, always ready to embrace and reconcile all differences to create its own unique identity. The vibrant experiences in the locality are created thanks to diversity in culture, cuisine, art, tourist attractions, and many other interesting aspects.

The city’s leadership hopes that the recognized units in the list will continue to receive the support of the people and tourists in the coming time. Along with that, these units need to maintain and improve service quality, contributing to enhancing the brand and competitiveness of tourism in Ho Chi Minh City.

Information from the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office reveals that in the accumulated 11 months of 2023, the revenue from accommodation and dining in the area reached over VND 99.3 trillion, an increase of 30.2% compared to the same period; tourism revenue is estimated at VND 10,075.7 billion, a significant increase of 70.2% compared to the same period.

@Vietnamnet