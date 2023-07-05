Home » Announcement of the official ticket price and stage map of Blackpink’s concert in Hanoi
The organizers have recently officially published the ticket pricing and official map for Blackpink's concert, attracting the attention of fans.

by Linh Vu

Accordingly, the concert in the world tour “Born Pink” will take place in Hanoi, under the organization of IME Entertainment. Tickets for the tour will be officially on sale at 12 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 (local time) at the website: https://blackpinkhanoi2023.com. (The second show is open for sale 2 hours after the first show).

Blackpink concert tickets range in price from 1,200,000 to 9,800,000 VND (~50.5 – 412.5  USD), depending on standing, seating, and distance. According to BTC, the cheapest ticket class would have restricted views.

SPECIFICATION OF BLACKPINK CONCERT TICKETS INCLUDING:
– VIP (Seating): 9,800,000 VND (~412.5 USD)
– Platinum (Seating): 7,800,000 VND (~328 USD)
– 1st class – CAT 1 (Seating): 6,800,000 VND (~286 USD)
– 1st place – CAT 1 (Standing): 5,800,000 VND (~244 USD)
– 2nd class – CAT 2 (Seating): 5,800,000 VND (~244 USD)
– 3rd class – CAT 3 (Seating): 3,800,000 VND (~160 USD)
– 4th class – CAT 4 (Seating): 1,800,000 VND (~76 USD)
– 5th class – CAT 5 (Seating): 1,200,000 VND (~50.5 USD) (Seat with limited view)

According to the statement, the VIP ticket class will also receive 8 photo cards only in Hanoi, special products, VIP card sets and straps, and VIP priority check-in privilege (early access). Standing tickets will have queue numbers while seating tickets will have numbered seats. Each purchase has a limit of four tickets.

Map of Blackpink concert in Hanoi. (Photo: Ticketbox)

Previously, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports had written approval for IME Music Co., Ltd (headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City) to organize the art program “Blackpink’s world tour 2023” on July 29 and 30, 2023 at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi.

