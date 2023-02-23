Anil Wadhwani (華康堯) Joins Prudential PLC As Chief Executive

As previously announced on 25 May 2022, Anil Wadhwani (華康堯) will join Prudential plc (“Prudential”) on 25 February 2023, as Chief Executive. He will present 2022 Full Year Results on 15 March 2023 and will begin meeting with investors and stakeholders thereafter.

Accordingly, Mark FitzPatrick, Chief Executive since 1 April 2022, will be stepping down from his role and from the Board on 24 February 2023. As previously confirmed, Mr FitzPatrick will remain available as an adviser for a period.

Shriti Vadera, Chair, Prudential, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his dedication, hard work and for the significant impact he has had on the progress and transformation of Prudential during his time as CFO and COO, and in particular in leading the Company as interim Chief Executive.

“With Anil’s appointment, Prudential has now completed the move of its entire senior management team to Asia. We are delighted to welcome Mr Wadhwani.”

Mr Wadhwani said: “I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time in the development of its Asian and African operations and am looking forward to meeting customers, colleagues, investors and key stakeholders.”

Anil Wadhwani, 54, has more than 30 years’ financial services experience, predominantly in Asia, combining strategic vision and execution in some of the world’s biggest companies. Most recently, as CEO of Manulife’s Asia region, over his five years in the role, he successfully grew its multi-channel business and transformed its highly diversified business with significant market share gains in many key markets and making it its largest source of core earnings.

Prior to this he spent 25 years with Citi across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the US, in a number of consumer financial services roles. Mr Wadhwani was born in 1968 and educated in Mumbai and has worked in Mumbai, Singapore, London, New York and most recently for five years in Hong Kong.