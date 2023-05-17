An airport taxi company hires 500 VinFast electric cars from GSM

On May 16th, the Vietnam Airports Taxi Investment and Services Joint Stock Company (ASV), the owner of the ASV Airports Taxi brand, signed a contract to lease 500 VinFast electric cars from the Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) for airport taxi services.

Specifically, ASV Airports Taxi leased 500 VinFast VF e34 cars from GSM. According to the plan, GSM will hand over the 500 cars in stages, with the first 100 cars expected to be delivered in May 2023.

The lease term is 36 months from the time of vehicle delivery, with the possibility of extension depending on actual usage needs.

Therefore, airport passengers now have two options for electric taxis, ASV Airports Taxi and Xanh SM Airport Taxi.

Previously, other businesses such as Lado, Ahamove, and Én Vàng also signed partnerships with GSM to electrify passenger transportation services in Lam Dong, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and other provinces and cities nationwide.

It is expected that GSM’s Xanh SM Taxi will be available in Hue in May 2023 and will be present in at least 5 provinces and cities nationwide with a target of nearly 20,000 cars this year.

Meanwhile, ASV’s electric taxi service will quickly be available at major airports including Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat starting in May 2023.

@CafeF