An airline applies for bankruptcy protection: Bamboo Airways speaks out

In recent days, there has been speculation surrounding a relatively large Vietnamese airline’s reported request to the government for bankruptcy protection. However, Bamboo Airways has affirmed that the airline is operating stably.

On July 14, according to information from Bamboo Airways, it was said that in the past period, Bamboo Airways has decided to cancel its restructuring and conduct many drastic reforms.

Bamboo Airways representative affirmed: “Bamboo Airways has carefully researched and built many operational options to choose the most suitable and feasible development direction”.

Until now, Bamboo Airways is still operating stably, ensuring on-time and completely safe flight operations.

“We will continue to develop the flight network, optimize all resources to continue serving customers, and provide high-quality, hospitable and dedicated aviation services,” said a Bamboo Airways representative.

Bamboo Airways sincerely thanks customers for choosing to fly with the airline and hopes to continue to receive your companionship in the future.

Previously, at the conference to review the work of the first 6 months of the year and deploy the tasks for the last 6 months of 2023 of the Ministry of Transport, many “hot” issues related to the fields of transport, registration, aviation … were discussed. has been proposed by the Ministry of Transport to overcome many measures in the coming time.

Mr. Dang Ngoc Hoa – Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines said that the international passenger market has only recovered by 60%, while the Chinese passenger market only reached 9% compared to before the pandemic.

Although Vietnam Airlines itself has gradually recovered, the last 6 months of the year are still very challenging due to the effects of the economic recession, rising fuel prices, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, etc.