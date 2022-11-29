Americans of making a fortune from the war, while EU countries suffer ?

The US action in selling its gas to European countries at a high price, saying, “The US supplies liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe at a price 4 times higher than on the US home market. Transatlantic solidarity is not an obstacle to making money at the expense of allies, especially when the latter voluntarily abandoned cheaper sources of gas supply.”

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar, the Mehr news agency reported.

Currently, the lack of energy resources will be one of the crises facing European countries, especially in winter.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that a substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, according to Mehr news agency.

The White House has rejected accusations that the U.S. is profiting from inflated prices for supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, the A News reported.

A government official told journalists in a telephone conference on Monday evening that the claim was false and that Washington had mobilized LNG to help Europe prepare for winter.

The majority of LNG from the U.S. was being exported via long-term contracts with foreign energy trading companies, he said. Among them are several European companies that will then resell the LNG to European consumers, the A News citied an official statement.

Europe accuses US of profiting from war

The Politico.eu reported that, EU officials attack Joe Biden over sky-high gas prices, weapons sales and trade as Vladimir Putin’s war threatens to destroy Western unity.

Nine months after invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is beginning to fracture the West.

Top European officials are furious with Joe Biden’s administration and now accuse the Americans of making a fortune from the war, while EU countries suffer.

“The fact is, if you look at it soberly, the country that is most profiting from this war is the U.S. because they are selling more gas and at higher prices, and because they are selling more weapons,” one senior official told reporter.

The explosive comments — backed in public and private by officials, diplomats and ministers elsewhere — follow mounting anger in Europe over American subsidies that threaten to wreck European industry. The Kremlin is likely to welcome the poisoning of the atmosphere among Western allies.

The biggest point of tension in recent weeks has been Biden’s green subsidies and taxes that Brussels says unfairly tilt trade away from the EU and threaten to destroy European industries. Despite formal objections from Europe, Washington has so far shown no sign of backing down, according to the Politico.