American travel guide reveals the 10 most beautiful beaches in Vietnam

Recently, the renowned American travel guide Lonely Planet has provided suggestions on the 10 most beautiful beaches in Vietnam for foreign travelers to explore and experience.

Lonely Planet’s editors remarked that although Vietnam may not be as well-known for its beaches as some neighboring Southeast Asian countries, its 3400km-long coastline makes the “S-shaped land” more deserving of attention.

Vietnam boasts stunning beaches that rival those in the region. The globally acclaimed travel guide praises An Bang Beach in Hoi An as one of the most intriguing and attractive beaches in the country, with its smooth stretch of sand extending beautifully along the vast horizon.

An Bang Beach in Hoi An is highly praised by Lonely Planet. Photo: BestPrice Travel

Surrounded by white sandy beaches and expansive islands covered with lush tropical forests, Phu Quoc has rapidly transformed from a quiet island into an unmissable beach resort for both foreign and domestic tourists.

According to the article’s author, forming a grand and magnificent crescent, Nha Trang’s 6km-long golden sand beach is the centerpiece of the city. Additionally, the city offers reasonably priced island tours, including lunch and snorkeling with breathing tubes. The beaches north of Nha Trang, around Ninh Van Bay, are also worth a day trip.

Isolated from the mainland, the Con Dao archipelago is one of the country’s top attractions. Con Son is the largest island among the 15 small islands, surrounded by beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and an impressive bay with diverse tropical forest ecosystems.

Mui Ne is likened to the “precious gem” of Vietnamese beach resorts and is the next destination on this list. Kiteboarding is a popular activity here due to the extremely favorable wind conditions from late October to April.

Stretching over 18km, the powder-white sand and the emerald-green shallow waters of Doi Let ensure its ranking among the most beautiful beaches in the country.

With its golden sand, crystal-clear water, and a travel time of just two and a half hours from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Coc Beach – stretching nearly 10km north of Ho Tram – is an enticing stop.

Finally, My Khe Beach in Da Nang also makes it to this list.

