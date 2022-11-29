American and Asian tourists to Vietnam skyrockets

According to data from the General Statistics Office, out of a total of nearly 597,000 international visitors to Vietnam in November 2022, the number of visitors from Asian and American countries skyrocketed.

The General Statistics Office has just announced the number of international visitors to Vietnam in November and 11 months of 2022. Accordingly, in November, Vietnam received 596.9 thousand visitors, an increase of 23.2% compared to the previous month and 39.7 times higher than the same period last year because Vietnam has opened up to tourism, international flight routes have been restored.

In the first 11 months of 2022, international visitors to our country reached 2.954 million arrivals, 21.1 times higher than the same period last year but still down 81.9% compared to the same period in 2019 – the time when Covid-19 epidemic had not yet occurred.

Among them, visitors from Asian and American countries increased sharply; European tourists also initially recovered.

According to the General Statistics Office, in Asia, Korean visitors to Vietnam the most in the past month when reaching 144,258 arrivals, bringing the total number of Korean visitors in 11 months to 763,877 arrivals, an increase of 4.870% and 2.696% respectively over the same period in 2021.

Following are the markets of Thailand (38,878 arrivals), Cambodia (37,596 arrivals), Malaysia (29,181), Japan (26,424), Taiwan (China), etc., with an increase of up to a thousand percent over the same period in 2021 because last year Vietnam hardly welcomed international visitors.

In the Americas, there were 47,912 American and 10,516 Canadian visitors to Vietnam, bringing the total number of visitors in 11 months to 266,087 and 40,840 respectively.

In addition, international visitors from some European countries such as the UK, France, Germany, etc. have increased. In particular, Russian tourists showed signs of increasing again when the number of visitors in November was nearly double that of October 2022. Along with that, the number of visitors to Australia also increased compared to the previous month.

Thanks to the increasing number of tourists, the revenue from tourism and travel in the first 11 months of 2022 is estimated at 22.9 trillion VND, 4.1 times higher than the same period last year. Revenue in the first 11 months of 2022 of some localities also increased, such as Da Nang up 867%; Can Tho increased 647%; Hanoi increased by nearly 323%; Hai Phong increased by 261%; HCMC increased by 191.6%; Quang Ninh increased by 52%.

