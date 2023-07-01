America promotes cuisine to Vietnamese people

On June 29th, the U.S. Consulate General officially launched the “Promoting U.S. Food” program with various activities and offers for diners.

American beef is famous for its delicious, tender taste. Photo: Linh Huynh.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Susan Burns, the U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, stated that the program is a collaboration between the Foreign Agricultural Service, U.S. Agricultural Associations, and some food import companies in Vietnam. This program is part of a series of events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the United States (July 26th, 2013 – July 26th, 2023).

“The promotion of American cuisine” is organized to contribute to raising awareness and meeting the demand of Vietnamese consumers for high-quality food and beverages from the United States.

Ms. Susan Burns, US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, spoke at the program. Photo: Linh Huynh.

Ms. Burns stated that the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Vietnam and the U.S. Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City are committed to collaborating with partners in both countries to address important issues and promote mutually beneficial and fair bilateral trade. “Food and agriculture are an important part of this cooperative relationship,” she said.

In 2022, the export of agricultural products and related goods from the United States to Vietnam continued to increase by nearly 4 billion USD, making Vietnam the 8th largest export market for the United States.

The promotion program is a typical example of the cooperation between the two countries aimed at supporting Vietnamese businesses and consumers, as well as American farmers and ranchers. Representative famous agricultural products from the United States include beef, potatoes, and soybeans.

Delicious dishes are made with premium food imported from the US. Photo: Linh Huynh.

The promotional campaign takes place from June 30th to July 13th. During the program, customers have the opportunity to receive shopping vouchers, discounts, and sample American food and beverages. @Zing News