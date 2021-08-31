All airlines asked to stop selling tickets for domestic routes. Here’s why

Covid-19 outbreak in Hanoi, HCM City and many other provinces is developing, according to The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The airlines were also asked to tighten monitoring to make sure employees follow social distancing rules and procedures to ensure aviation safety.

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel Airlines to stop selling air tickets for domestic routes.

In order to uphold social distancing rules and ensure passenger safety, Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked local firms to stop selling tickets for domestic flights. The airlines must refund passengers whose flights would have taken off after July 21 until further notice.

Vietnam Airlines are selling Hanoi-HCM City tickets for flights after September 15. Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways are also selling Hanoi-HCM City tickets for flights after September 16.

The CAAV said the airlines should have extensive training programmes for employees that are controllers and operators of aviation equipment and vehicles.

The Northern Airport Authority was asked to tighten monitoring and inspection ground services and punish violators, the Dan Tri Newspaper citing a report by Dan Viet.

Vietnam closed its borders and canceled all international flights in March last year, and has since allowed only certain categories of visitors with strict Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

Since the new Covid-19 wave hit Vietnam late April, 445,292 infections have been recorded in 62 of its 63 cities and provinces.

As of August 30th, total Covid-19 death toll in the country rose to 11,064 after 315 fatalities were confirmed Monday, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all infected cases.

Vietnam has vaccinated 19.71 million people, among them 2.52 million have received two doses.

