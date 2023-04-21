Airplane tickets for April 30th – May 1st unexpectedly reduced by half

When flying from Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi to Hue, customers no longer have to pay exorbitant prices of up to VND 7.9 million per ticket as in previous weeks. Currently, the price for the Ho Chi Minh City – Hue route ranges from VND 1.7-2.5 million per leg, while the Hanoi – Hue route costs VND 2.5-2.7 million with all airlines.

The Hanoi – Con Dao route now also costs VND 4.1-6.1 million per ticket per leg. If flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, customers must pay VND 3.2-4.4 million. These are equivalent to regular days and have decreased by VND 1-3 million compared to last week.

Recently, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued a document requiring airlines to consider increasing flights to tourist destinations during the Hung Vuong Ancestral Memorial Day and April 30-May 1 holiday.

Accordingly, authorities require airlines to consider increasing flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to destinations with high tourism demand such as Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Cam Ranh, and Con Dao, especially on April 28-29 and May 2-3.

Statistics from airlines during the peak two days of April 28-29 show that the total number of seats supplied to the market on flights from Hanoi to key tourist destinations such as Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, and Dong Hoi is about 41,000 seats.

On April 29, the booking rate on the Hanoi – Hue route reached 100%. The Hanoi – Dong Hoi/Quy Nhon route reached over 96%, and the Hanoi – Tuy Hoa route reached 93%.

Similarly, the number of bookings on April 29 from Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations is also high. With a total of about 40,000 seats supplied, the occupancy rate on routes such as Ho Chi Minh City – Quy Nhon/Phu Quoc/Tuy Hoa all reached over 80%. The Ho Chi Minh City – Tuy Hoa route reached 100%.

Vietravel Airlines representatives told Zing that the increase in flights has led to some flights having lower prices. However, these are new prices, not discounted prices because most of the flights scheduled in advance have sold out.

The representative also denied the airline’s ticket hoarding rumor because airlines must sell tickets according to the number of flight slots provided by the Civil Aviation Authority. Ticket prices are always flexibly adjusted according to market conditions with diverse prices and comply with domestic price ceiling regulations.

An aviation expert explained that airline ticket prices change according to flight hours, days, and market demand at the time of booking, making it difficult to have a fixed price for comparison. From the number of granted flights, airlines will offer ticket prices from low to high but not exceed the prescribed ceiling level.

Furthermore, the representative explained that increasing flights is necessary to meet the surge in travel demand, and airlines always strive to balance their costs and prices to bring the best service to customers.

@Zing News