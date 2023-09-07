Airlines start selling early Tet tickets at 1.9 million VND for Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route

The liveliest routes for Tet Lunar New Year 2024, such as Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, are available at prices starting from 1.9 million Vietnamese Dong (including taxes and fees) during this period.

The airline has stated that it will offer more than 2.5 million tickets for the Tet Year of the Wood Dragon 2024 across its entire flight network.

Previously, during the 7-day Tet Lunar New Year holiday in 2023, the total flight volume through Vietnam’s airports reached approximately 13,000 takeoffs and landings, a 39% increase compared to the same period in the 2022 Tet holiday. There were over 1.9 million passengers, representing a 58% increase compared to the 2022 Tet Lunar New Year.

Vietnamese airlines transported more than 967,000 passengers and 1,550 tons of cargo during the same period, showing a corresponding increase of 60.7% in passengers and 28.4% in cargo.

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, stated that during the entire Tet season (30 days, from the 15th day of the 12th lunar month to the 15th day of the 1st lunar month), there were a total of 11.2 million passengers passing through airports, including 9.2 million domestic passengers and 2 million international passengers.

@Cafef