Airlines race to welcome new aircraft

Vietravel Airlines announced that the company plans to receive three aircraft in the third quarter, increasing the fleet size to six according to the plan set out from the early days of establishment. The company has prepared personnel and resources for the goal of expanding the international market in its third year.

The company representative also added that as of the end of the first quarter, Vietravel Airlines has successfully completed over 11,600 absolutely safe flights, transporting nearly 2.5 million passengers, with an average flight occupancy rate of 93.7.

Similarly, Vietjet is also accelerating to seize the opportunity of the aviation industry’s recovery race. Vietjet’s annual general meeting in 2023 held on April 26th recently passed a plan to increase its fleet to 87 aircraft, an increase of 12 compared to last year, including 7-9 wide-body Airbus A330.

With this fleet, the company plans to operate 139,513 flights, transport 25.7 million passengers. The consolidated revenue plan reached over 50,178 billion VND, with a post-tax profit of 1,000 billion VND.

CEO Dinh Viet Phuong said that this week, Vietjet will receive three new A321 ACF aircraft from Hamburg (Germany) to serve the demand in the peak holiday period of April 30th – May 1st. This is also the most modern narrow-body aircraft of Airbus.

Earlier this year, the Civil Aviation Authority sent a letter to the Ministry of Transport recommending allowing airlines to supplement additional aircraft operations in 2023 based on ensuring compliance with market demand principles, airport infrastructure, the operating capacity and maintenance of the airlines themselves, and the safety monitoring capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the assessment of the Civil Aviation Authority, the Vietnamese aviation transport market has shown signs of recovery since March 2022, especially the domestic market. As early as April 2022, the domestic market reached the same level as the same period in 2019.

With the explosion of travel demand in the summer, the domestic market has fully recovered and grown over 30% in June, July, and August compared to the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid-19).

For the international market, the recovery rate is slower, but there has been a resurgence in the last months of 2022, with a recovery level of 50% compared to the same period in 2019.

“There are positive signs indicating that the aviation market will fully recover in the second half of 2023, leading to a demand for additional aircraft for both the short-term period and throughout 2023 for Vietnamese airlines,” said a leader of the Civil Aviation Authority.

At the beginning of 2023, the total number of aircraft operated by Vietnam’s five airlines (Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Viettravel Airlines) was 225. In contrast, at the beginning of January 2020 (before the Covid-19 pandemic), the fleet of Vietnamese airlines was 234 aircraft.

Of the 225 aircraft mentioned above, only 190 are ready to operate, while 12 are undergoing maintenance and 23 are in storage.

