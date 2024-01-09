Airlines increase seats and flights during Tet

Airlines have announced plans to increase flights on important routes during the 2024 Lunar New Year.

Vietravel Airlines stated that it will increase the frequency of flights on the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route by an additional 3 flights per day during the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon, as per the directive allowing the operation of night flights from the Civil Aviation Authority.

As of January 2, Vietravel Airlines recorded an average occupancy rate of over 89% for outbound flights. Specifically, for the Ho Chi Minh City – Quy Nhon/Da Nang routes in the days leading up to Tet, the occupancy rate has exceeded 97%. Some popular routes with high booking rates include Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi/Quy Nhon/Da Nang, and Hanoi – Da Nang.

“The Tet airfare of Vietravel Airlines currently does not differ much from the same period in 2023. Specifically, the airfare for the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route has only increased by 1%; the Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route has increased by 9%,” said a representative of the airline.

The representative of Vietravel Airlines further shared that the airline will continue to closely coordinate with aviation authorities to increase operational frequency if possible, maximizing the capacity to meet passenger demand.

Additionally, the airline will focus on human resources and collaborate with supply partners to ensure 100% of flights are conducted safely, enhancing security measures during the peak period of the Lunar New Year.

Vietravel Airlines also warned that this period is prone to fraudulent activities related to selling cheap air tickets. To avoid both financial loss and disrupted travel plans during the peak period, the airline advises customers to refer to ticket prices on the official website and avoid purchasing from unusually cheap outlets.

Prior to this, the Vietnam Airlines Group also announced an increase of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, serving the peak period of the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon, bringing the total number of seats during this period to 2.1 million with 10,700 flights.

Similarly, Bamboo Airways has leased an additional 2 aircraft to increase capacity by 20% during this Tet holiday. The airline mentioned a focus on increasing operational frequency on major routes such as Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City and between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, and Hai Phong.

The 2024 Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon is considered the busiest time for the entire transportation industry. In terms of air transport, the Civil Aviation Authority estimates that from January 25 to February 24, domestic airlines are expected to operate and supply approximately 7.2 million tickets across the domestic flight network.

For rail transport, the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company stated that over 152,000 tickets have been sold in just over 2 months since opening sales. The company will add 4,000 tickets to serve routes from Saigon to Hanoi and vice versa, along with some routes in the Central region.

Regarding road transport, Ho Chi Minh City anticipates a 40% increase in passenger volume during the 2024 Lunar New Year compared to the same period in the previous year.

