Airlines expand flight capacity during the peak holiday April 30 – May 1.

According to the proposal of Vietnam Airlines and VASCO, this airline will provide roughly 551,000 domestic flight seats; Bamboo Airways wants to expand the supply of 25,000 seats each day on domestic routes. As for Vietravel Airlines, it continues to maintain route frequency while increasing flights on important summer tourist destinations like Vietnam Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, among others.

Furthermore, the international flight network has nearly fully restored, generating extremely ideal conditions for individuals to visit overseas. Airlines have planned resources to handle the expected large volume of customers on this occasion in parallel with the rise in flights.

@vtv.vn