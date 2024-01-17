Airlines continue to increase flights, providing 2.64 million seats for Tet

To meet the demands of passengers during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO are continuing to add more than 66,200 seats, equivalent to over 310 domestic flights during the peak Tet period from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

This additional round of flights brings the total number of domestic and international flights across the airlines during the Tet peak to approximately 2.64 million seats, equivalent to 12,374 flights.

Airlines continue to increase flights during Tet.

The additional flights are primarily focused on domestic routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Hue, Quang Nam, Tuy Hoa, Da Lat, Cam Ranh, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, and Phu Quoc. These flights aim to meet the needs of family reunions and satisfy the travel demand during the Tet holiday.

During the peak Tet period, due to increased travel demand, airlines recommend that passengers proactively plan their flight ticket purchases in advance.

Additionally, passengers are advised to complete the check-in process online, through mobile applications, the hotline 1900 6265 (telephone check-in), or at self-service kiosks. Passengers should arrive at the airport 2 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights’ scheduled departure times.

@Cafef