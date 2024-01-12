Airlines accept transporting peach blossoms and apricot blossoms for Tet

Airlines have started accepting the transportation of peach blossoms and apricot blossoms as checked baggage on domestic flights to serve the people during the Lunar New Year 2024.

Vietnam Airlines stated that from January 11 to February 24, the airline will transport peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches as checked baggage on domestic flights.

Airlines opened services to transport peaches and apricots to serve people’s Tet celebrations.

Peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches need to be tied into bundles, with dimensions of each bundle not exceeding 150x40x40cm and no more than 2 branches per bundle. Each passenger is allowed to bring 1 bundle of peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches as checked baggage, provided that the space has been confirmed in advance on domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines or Pacific Airlines.

The transportation fee is 450,000 VND per bundle (excluding VAT).

Vietnam Airlines does not accept the transportation of ornamental plants, flowers, and other plants in pots or soil-wrapped form as checked baggage. Additionally, the airline does not apply pre-paid baggage for the transportation of peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches.

In cases where a customer’s peach or apricot branches are not confirmed through the passenger reservation system, they may be transported as cargo.

Similarly, Vietjet will also offer transportation services for peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches from January 25 to February 24 at a price of 450,000 VND per bundle.

Vietjet’s transportation service for peach blossoms and apricot blossoms branches is available on domestic flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Da Nang, and Hai Phong. Each customer is allowed to transport 1 bundle with no more than 2 branches per bundle, and it should be wrapped externally.

Vietjet also does not accept the transportation of plants in pots or soil-wrapped form, with dimensions not exceeding 150cm x 40cm x 40cm. Customers need to register for the transportation service for peach and apricot branches at least 3 hours before the scheduled departure time.

@Cafef