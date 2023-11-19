Airline with the lowest flight delay rate from the beginning of the year until now

According to information from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, in October, Vietnamese airlines operated 19,980 flights. Among them, the three airlines with the most flights were VietJet Air with 7,720 flights, Vietnam Airlines with 7,250 flights, and Bamboo Airways with 2,864 flights.

The remaining airlines, Pacific Airlines operated 1,270 flights, Vietravel with 441 flights, and VASCO with 435 flights.

Out of the flights operated by Vietnamese airlines, 16,846 were on time, accounting for 84.3%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous month. There were 3,134 delayed flights, accounting for 15.7%, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points from the previous month.

VietJet Air led in terms of delayed flights with 1,890 flights, accounting for a rate of 24.5% of the total flights operated by the airline.

The airline with the second-highest flight delay rate is Vietravel Airlines with 84 flights, accounting for 19.0%.

Pacific Airlines had 170 delayed flights, accounting for 13.4% of the total flights operated by the airline.

Vietnam Airlines had 756 delayed flights, accounting for 10.4% of the total flights operated by the airline.

Bamboo Airways had 216 delayed flights, accounting for 7.5% of the total flights operated by the airline.

VASCO remains the airline with the highest on-time departure (OTP) rate in the entire industry in October, with only 4.1% of flights delayed (18 flights operated by the airline). In recent months, this airline has consistently ranked first in terms of on-time flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the two main reasons for delayed takeoffs in October were late-arriving aircraft (1,873 flights, contributing 9.4% to the 15.7% of delayed flights) and airline-related issues (783 flights, contributing 3.9%).

In October, there were 22 canceled flights, accounting for 0.1%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month. The main reasons for flight cancellations in October were operational, commercial, technical, and other reasons.

