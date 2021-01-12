Airline warm over-crowding at airport on Tet holiday.

Airlines have called on passengers to come to airports 3-4 hours before the departure to avoid over-crowding around the Tet holiday.

To help Covid-19 prevention, passengers need to fulfil compulsory health declarations for their domestic flights through the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s website at tokhaiyte.vn or via mobile phone. This should be done 24 hours before departure to speed up check-in procedures.

