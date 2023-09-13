Airline tickets for Lunar New Year holiday now available

The Vietnam Airlines Group (comprising 3 airlines: Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO) has just released an announcement that they will provide 3 million seats across their domestic and international flight network from January 25, 2024, to February 24, 2024 (corresponding to the 15th day of the 11th lunar month to the 15th day of the 1st lunar month in the Year of the Wood Horse). Tickets have started selling today (September 13) on their website, mobile app, official ticket offices, and agents of Vietnam Airlines.

The total number of seats available across the domestic and international flight network is 3 million (approximately 15,000 flights), with 2 million seats for domestic flights (10,300 flights) and over 1 million seats for international flights (4,650 flights).

Vietnam Airlines stated that they are focusing on increasing flights on domestic routes connecting three major cities: Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City with provinces and cities throughout the country such as Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quy Nhon, Quang Nam, Pleiku, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and more.

For international flights, the most seats are being provided on routes between Vietnam and Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, France, and Germany.

“Vietnam Airlines Group continues to implement flexible fare ranges with various price levels that are suitable for passengers’ budget. To purchase discounted tickets, passengers should plan their trips, buy tickets in advance, and choose suitable flight times and dates,” the airline spokesperson said.

Recently, Vietjet also started selling tickets for many domestic flights from late January 2024 to mid-February 2024.

