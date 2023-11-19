Airline ticket prices during Tet increases

Due to the high demand of the people during the peak period of the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet), there are signs of a significant increase in airfare prices as the Tet holiday approaches.

According to a survey by VTV reporters, the airfare prices during Tet are more than 2 to nearly 3 times higher compared to the current period. A representative of this airline agency shared an example, such as a round-trip flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, where the airfare price if booked in December would be over 1,900,000 VND.

However, the prices will be nearly double, reaching over 3,800,000 VND if customers book in early February, during the Tet holiday. In some routes in provinces and cities with a large number of workers who want to return to their hometowns for Tet, the airfare prices may increase nearly threefold.

“The peak airfare prices will occur from around the 23rd day of the twelfth lunar month to about the 8th day of the Lunar New Year. This year’s Tet airfare prices are slightly higher than last year, about 10 – 15%, especially on routes from the South to the North,” said Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, the Marketing Director of BestPrice Travel Company.

Because of the high airfare prices during the peak period, many people have chosen railway routes as an alternative. The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company stated that over 73,000 Tet Giap Thin train tickets have been sold.

@Cafef