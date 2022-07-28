Airfares start to cool down

Airfares to tourist destinations are all starting to decrease. There are stages in which ticket prices have been reduced by 50% compared to the beginning of July.

Domestic airfares at the beginning of July were very expensive with an average price of 3-6 million VND/way, even the Hanoi – Con Dao route sometimes went up to 10 million VND. High fares are mainly due to high demand in the summer and the impact of fuel prices. Recently, when gas prices have dropped, airfares have also started to cool down.

Passengers flying from Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi can choose Vietjet Air tickets with the cheapest price of 2.7 million VND with many different flight hours.

Flights of Vietravel Airlines and Bamboo Airways cost 3-3.5 million VND. Similarly, Vietnam Airlines also has many flights at the price of 3.2-3.7 million dong round trip.

Compared to the beginning of July, this price was about 700,000 VND cheaper.

The cheapest flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc is 1.7 million VND of Vietjet Air. This airline also has other flights with the price of 2-2.2 million dong. Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines are priced from 2.2 to 2.7 million VND. This price is about 300-500,000 VND lower than the peak in early July.

The flight route from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang costs 2.1 million VND if you fly with Vietjet.

Flights of Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways cost VND 2.5-2.9 million.

From Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, customers have to pay 2.1 million VND for a round-trip flight of Vietjet Air. If you fly with Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines, the fare ranges from 2.6 to 2.8 million VND.

This price has “cooled down” significantly compared to the beginning of July. At that time, the Ho Chi Minh City – Hue route cost 4.4-4.8 million VND for all airlines. That means ticket prices have dropped by up to 50%.

The cheapest flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Hoi is VND 2.5 million of Vietjet Air. Other flights of Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways are quite expensive, from 3.3 to 4.8 million VND/round trip.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh cost 2.9 to 3.1 million VND if flying with Vietjet Air. If flying with Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo, guests have to pay about 5 million for a round trip.

From 3pm on July 21, the domestic price of E5 RON 92 gasoline decreased by VND 2,710/liter, and RON 95 gasoline price decreased by VND 3,600/liter. This is the 3rd decrease of this item after 7 consecutive increases. This may have impacted airfares.

Some flight segments not flying to tourist destinations are still at a high level due to the factor of “side deviation”. That is, there is a very high demand for passenger flights in one direction, and very low demand in the opposite direction. Therefore, flight rates may be higher than usual to ensure cost efficiency, offset “empty” or insufficient passengers.

