Airfare prices to tourist destinations increase during April 30 holiday

According to a survey by TTXVN on the ticket-selling websites of domestic airlines on March 28th, Vietnam Airlines’ Hanoi-Phu Quoc tourism route departing on April 27th and returning on May 2nd has a ticket price of 8-9 million VND per round-trip ticket. In addition, the ticket-selling system also announced that many other flights on this day are sold out.

On the same route, the lowest price of Bamboo Airways is over 6.3 million VND per round-trip ticket, and Vietjet Air is nearly 6 million VND per round-trip ticket.

For the Hanoi-Da Nang route, Vietnam Airlines flights are all priced at around 5 million VND per round-trip ticket, while Bamboo Airways’ lowest price is 5 million VND per round-trip ticket, but there are only a few tickets left; Vietjet Air’s lowest price is around 4.1 million VND per round-trip ticket.

Airfare prices to Da Lat from various points this year have all soared, ranging from 5 to 6.8 million VND per round-trip ticket. While on normal days, tickets to Da Lat range from only 1.2 to 2.5 million VND per round-trip ticket.

For the Hanoi-Nha Trang route, Vietnam Airlines has the lowest price at over 7.16 million VND per round-trip ticket; Bamboo Airways has the lowest price at nearly 6.5 million VND per round-trip ticket; Vietjet Air has the lowest price at around 5.85 million VND per round-trip ticket.

According to TTXVN, to meet the high demand for travel during this period, airlines have developed plans to increase flights. Vietnam Airlines Group (including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO) stated that the ratio of flights and seats has increased nearly 35% compared to the same period last year.

Vietjet Air has announced an increase of 152 flights per day, providing 27,600 seats for passengers to tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, and Dong Hoi. Bamboo Airways plans to increase its domestic capacity by 15%, focusing on the Hanoi-HCMC/Da Nang routes, and routes to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Quy Nhon.

During the peak summer period from April to August 2023, Tan Son Nhat Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) will coordinate 948 takeoff/landing flights (slots) per day. Currently, airlines have confirmed the operation of 843 slots per day, with only over 100 slots left, mostly at night. Similarly, at Noi Bai Airport (Hanoi), airlines have confirmed the operation of 719 slots per day, with only over 120 slots left.