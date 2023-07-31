Airfare prices soar during September 2nd holiday

Airplane ticket prices from major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations during the September 2nd holiday are significantly higher, even reaching one and a half to two times the usual rates.

Although the National Day holiday on September 2nd is still over a month away, a survey by VTC News on July 30th of various airline websites and online ticketing systems shows that domestic flight ticket prices have been pushed up.

Specifically, round-trip tickets for the Hanoi – Da Nang route, departing on September 1-2 and returning on September 5, from Vietnam Airlines cost between 3.8 to 4.6 million dong. For the same airline, if one travels two to three days before the holiday, the ticket prices are only between 2.5 to 3.1 million dong, including taxes and fees.

Vietnam Airlines round-trip tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route, departing on September 1-2 and returning on September 5, range from 3.2 to 4.1 million dong. Meanwhile, Vietjet’s prices range from 2.8 to 4.2 million dong. In contrast, during regular days, round-trip tickets for the same routes are only between 2.1 to 2.8 million dong, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Air tickets on the occasion of September 2 and July 30 are sold at double the price on weekdays.

For other flight routes from Hanoi to tourist destinations such as Da Lat, Hue, Nha Trang, and Da Nang during the National Day holiday, the lowest ticket price offered by Bamboo Airways starts from 3.7 million dong, including taxes and fees. For Vietnam Airlines, the prices start from 4.2 million dong. The cheapest option among these routes is from VietJet Air, but even their tickets start at 3.2 million dong, which is twice the price of regular days. Similarly, round-trip tickets for flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, etc., during the National Day holiday are also priced at 3.2 million dong and above, while on regular days, the prices are only around 2.2 million dong. @Cafef