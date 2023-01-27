AI Studios, Video Generation Platform Using AI Avatars and ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the trends in almost every field. Generative AI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) refers to a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that is focused on creating new content including text, code, images, audios, or even videos. AI is also contributing in content creation that is a really helpful in engaging the target audience. A few years ago, we have to hire content writers and other required group of people to produce the required content for almost every type of task like brand promotion, customer service etc. This process was a quite time taking process. The time has arrived to change this trend using Generative AI.

Yes, you heard it right. We should use the power of AI in the field of content creation to engage the target audience. In this article, we are discussing how can we leverage the power of AI in video content creation. Fortunately this field is growing rapidly and will change the fashion drastically. For AI video creation we need a tool that can generate human like textual content and a tool that can create video of that text. Luckily we have both.

OpenAI and DeepBrain AI are one of the major contributors to this revolution in the field of Generative AI. OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT, a famous online tool which uses GPT-3 (Third generation Generative Pre-trained Transformer) model, an example of Generative AI technology. DeepBrain AI launched AI Studios, an emerging tool in the field of AI video creation. AI Studios basically uses AI Avatars that are just the digital version of humans. Using these tools we can generate videos with natural-sounding dialogue and facial expressions.

AI video generation using AI avatars is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. These avatars can be used in a variety of applications, from customer service and virtual assistants to entertainment and gaming.

One of the main advantages of AI avatars is that they can be customized to look and sound like real people, making them more relatable and engaging. They can also be programmed to respond to specific inputs and perform specific tasks, such as answering questions or performing actions.

One of the most exciting applications of AI video generation is in the field of entertainment. AI avatars can be used to create digital versions of real actors and actresses, allowing them to star in movies and TV shows even after they have retired or passed away. This technology can also be used to create entirely new characters and worlds, opening up endless possibilities for storytelling. Similarly, AI avatars are also being used in the field of gaming. Game developers can use these virtual characters to create more realistic and immersive gaming experiences.

We can also use AI video generation tools to create compelling TTS (text-to-speech) and TTV (text-to-video) content. By leveraging AI avatars, AI Studios, and AI Generator technologies, we can generate high-quality videos with realistic visuals and audio. These AI video-generation tools are being used by businesses to create engaging content for their customers.

Let’s have a look how can we use these AI technologies for our own use. So we have ChatGPT tool to generate human like text and scripts for our target audience. ChatGPT can help us create personalized, high-quality video transcripts within no time and we can then tailor them according to our needs. However, we can’t say that scripts generated by ChatGPT will be the perfect ones. Every technology has some limitations and we can’t rely on it completely. Let’s suppose we got our desired script that is now ready to be used in our video.

Here, we need a tool that can use AI avatars to generate a human like video content. Here, DeepBrain AI comes up with an amazing AI tools called AI Studios. Using AI Studios, we can use AI avatars to create world’s most natural AI videos for training, news, Youtube, TikTok, etc. AI Studios help us create video content while saving our a lot of time and money. We no more need to hire a whole team for our video content. Moreover AI Studios provides us with custom AI avatars that best fits our brand or concern. It is super easy to use for beginners too and save our time and money for entire filming and editing process.

With AI Studios you can create your video in just 3 simple steps:

Create new Project

Upload your text

Select AI model and language

That’s all and then you can export your synthesized video. You can even add all the subtitles with one click here. In addition to that, it comes up with a lot of templates too. You can create videos for news-later, how-to videos, survey, webinar, meeting or welcome videos.

Still confused? Here is the demo.