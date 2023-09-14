Agree to use Ngoc Hoi station as the starting point of the North-South high-speed railway

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just sent a document to the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to agree on selecting Ngoc Hoi station as the starting point for the North-South high-speed railway line.
Furthermore, Hanoi also agrees to expand the Ngoc Hoi station complex to integrate railway stations, depots, maintenance stations, etc., for urban railway lines, national railway lines, and high-speed railway lines. This location will also serve as a place to relocate and resettle the railway infrastructure facilities within the inner city area.
However, regarding the option of sharing infrastructure with urban railway line No. 1 (Yen Vien – Ngoc Hoi) to organize transportation to Hanoi station, the city asserts that it does not align with the approved planning direction of the railway network by the Prime Minister.
Therefore, the Hanoi People’s Committee requests the Ministry of Transport to expedite the research and project preparation for the East Ring Railway Line, transfer land funds, and infrastructure of the Yen Vien – Ngoc Hoi central railway line to the locality for the construction of urban railway line No. 1.
Additionally, Hanoi also proposes that the Ministry of Transport allocate another high-speed railway station in the satellite urban area of Phu Xuyen, south of Hanoi, as in the future, a second airport for the Capital Region of Hanoi will be constructed there, along with satellite urban areas accommodating 127,000 residents.
Regarding the North-South high-speed railway line, in early August, the Ministry of Transport sought the opinions of the Hanoi People’s Committee regarding the route direction, station locations, and maintenance facilities of the North-South high-speed railway project that passes through Hanoi.
According to the plan, the North-South high-speed railway passing through Hanoi starts at the Ngoc Hoi station complex, traverses the western beltway and western peripheral railway, passes through Thuong Tin and Phu Xuyen districts to the west of the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway.
After crossing the Northwest Expressway with National Highway 5B, the high-speed railway turns left, crosses the Phap Van Expressway, heads eastward along the expressway corridor, and enters the territory of Ha Nam province.
