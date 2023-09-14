Agree to use Ngoc Hoi station as the starting point of the North-South high-speed railway

Therefore, the Hanoi People’s Committee requests the Ministry of Transport to expedite the research and project preparation for the East Ring Railway Line, transfer land funds, and infrastructure of the Yen Vien – Ngoc Hoi central railway line to the locality for the construction of urban railway line No. 1.

Additionally, Hanoi also proposes that the Ministry of Transport allocate another high-speed railway station in the satellite urban area of Phu Xuyen, south of Hanoi, as in the future, a second airport for the Capital Region of Hanoi will be constructed there, along with satellite urban areas accommodating 127,000 residents.

Regarding the North-South high-speed railway line, in early August, the Ministry of Transport sought the opinions of the Hanoi People’s Committee regarding the route direction, station locations, and maintenance facilities of the North-South high-speed railway project that passes through Hanoi.

According to the plan, the North-South high-speed railway passing through Hanoi starts at the Ngoc Hoi station complex, traverses the western beltway and western peripheral railway, passes through Thuong Tin and Phu Xuyen districts to the west of the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway.

After crossing the Northwest Expressway with National Highway 5B, the high-speed railway turns left, crosses the Phap Van Expressway, heads eastward along the expressway corridor, and enters the territory of Ha Nam province.

