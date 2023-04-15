After years of delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s first Metro Line is finally set to be completed in 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has announced a new expected completion date for the city’s first metro line project, which has been delayed by two years and is now anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Post-construction work will continue from 2024 to 2028, with the contractor’s warranty period taking place from 2024 to 2025 and ongoing operation and maintenance support from 2024 to 2028.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), the project’s investor, has been directed to adhere to the approved schedule and ensure that the project is financially and socio-economically viable. MAUR has also been instructed to develop a detailed plan for the remaining workload and risk analysis associated with the project.

The municipal Department of Planning and Investment is tasked with ensuring adequate funding and preventing financial risks should the project fall behind schedule.

The investor will also be responsible for reporting any issues related to the project to the city, while the Department of Planning and Investment will propose a capital allocation to the municipal People’s Committee.

Additionally, the investor must select a unit to evaluate the safety of the route, seek approval from the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Works for the project, and address the issue of a fallen rubber cushion used in a viaduct girder.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways No. 1 Co. Ltd. will receive capital to recruit personnel for operating the metro line.

However, the company’s financial difficulties must be addressed by the Ministry of Finance, according to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The project was originally approved in 2007 with an initial investment of over VND17 trillion ($725.6 million), and its completion was initially set for 2018.

Due to various bottlenecks, the project’s estimated investment was revised to VND43.7 trillion ($1.9 billion), and completion was postponed to the last quarter of 2021, then to the end of 2023. Currently, the project is 94.55% complete.